Youth Conservation Corps accepting applications

The 2017 Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) program on the Shasta-McCloud Management Unit of the Shasta-Trinity National Forest is accepting applications for the upcoming summer season. This unique youth employment program provides an opportunity for young men and women of diverse backgrounds to work and learn new skills while participating in projects that enhance the development and conservation of our nation’s natural resources.

The 2017 YCC program begins June 26 and ends Aug. 11, and lasts seven weeks. Applicants must be 15 to 18 years of age; enrollees must be 15 by June 26, 2017 and cannot turn 19 during the program. The work schedule for selected applicants will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Mt. Shasta Ranger Station.

The crew members will perform natural resource based projects throughout the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. The enrollees will find the work difficult at times, but also extremely rewarding as they learn teamwork, techniques of proper hand tool use, and what it takes to be successful in the workforce. The enrollees will also enjoy educational field trips and a final graduation day at Lake Siskiyou.

“For 40-plus years the Shasta McCloud Management Unit has sponsored the YCC program.” said Marcus Nova, Assistant Recreation Officer for the Unit. The Mt. Shasta YCC received a $61,000 grant from the Forest Service’s Washington Office to fund 24 youth and four crew leader positons, bringing the number of work crews to four. That is double the previous year’s number and the largest program since 2011.

“We’re really excited and hope folks take advantage of this exciting job opportunity by applying. The skills and work ethic that YCC crew members learn during their tour are invaluable. This program changes lives and creates future leaders,” said Nova.

Applications are available at the Mt. Shasta Ranger Station, 204 W. Alma St., Mt. Shasta, CA 96067 and the McCloud Ranger Station, 2019 Forest Rd., McCloud, CA 96057. Additionally, applications are available at the Mount Shasta, Weed, Dunsmuir, McCloud, Jefferson and Yreka High Schools. Applications will be available from April 3 and must be received no later than close of business May 5, 2017 at the Mt. Shasta or McCloud Ranger Stations. Enrollees will be chosen in a random drawing by members of the Mount Shasta community during a public meeting at the Mount Shasta Ranger Station at 10 a.m. on May 9. There will be a mandatory orientation for the chosen enrollees, alternates, and their parents at the Mount Shasta City Park in May, date TBD. Contact Program Coordinator, Jon Dove at 530-926- 9653 or Marcus Nova at 530-926-9606 for more information.

To view a .pdf version of this press release, click here.

