Writers Forum to present “For Love of Poetry” event

When: February 11, 2017 ~ 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: All Saints Episcopal Church, 2150 Benton Drive, Redding, CA

What: For Love of Poetry

On February 11, in the month for love and valentines, Writers Forum offers a much-requested poetry event, presented by a duo of eminently qualified Shasta College English instructors.

Dr. Sara McCurry has taught in the English Department at Shasta College since 2007. She earned an MFA in Creative Writing from Texas State University and a PhD in English from the University of Oregon. She writes poems about the natural world, women’s experiences including motherhood, and teaching. She believes deeply in the message written to all of us on the Missoulian poet Richard Hugo’s gravestone: “Believe you and I sing tiny and wise and could if we had to eat stone and go on.”

Scott Yates grew up in Cottonwood, CA, earned an M.A. in English from San Francisco State University, and taught for years in various California community colleges and in Sanaa, Yemen. He now teaches English at Shasta College and lives in Redding with his sublime spouse, four frisky children, and alliteration. In poems about Yemen, family, his bicycle ride to work, and other miscellany, Scott seeks to attend to the sounds of his subjects and explore the mysteries of human experience

This presentation will include a mini poetry workshop. Come prepared to participate in writing exercises if you wish. Please note a meeting room change for February only. Writers Forum will meet in Eaton Hall East at All Saints Episcopal Church . First two visits to Writers Forum are free. Annual dues are $25.

Writers Forum meets monthly on the second Saturday. For further details, visit www.reddingwritersforum.com or email writersforumprogramchair@gmail.com