Writers Forum to host bi-annual read-around and potluck

When: June 10, 2017 ~ 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: All Saints Episcopal Church, Memorial Hall, 2150 Benton Drive, Redding,

What: Solving the Mystery of Mystery Writing

On Saturday, June 10, 2017, is the date for the group’s biannual Writers Forum read-around and potluck. Members will take the stage for five minutes to read from their original works. Readings are on a first-come basis, so those who want to participate should sign up to read upon arrival. If time permits, nonmembers will be welcome to read five minutes from their works. Members are encouraged to bring a favorite finger food to share at this last meeting before our two-month hiatus. For information about Writers Forum or details about this program, email writersforumprogramchair@gmail.com

General meetings will resume on Saturday, September 9 with a program presented by Writers Forum board member George Parker on the nuts and bolts of crafting a memoir.

Writers Forum meets monthly on the second Saturday, except for July and August. Keep checking the Writers Forum website at www.reddingwritersforum.com for further information on program content for September through December, 2017, as it becomes available. The public is welcome to get acquainted with two free visits before joining. Annual membership dues are $25.