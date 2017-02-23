Writer Jennifer Levens to speak on historical and contemporary novels during Writers Forum March meeting

When: Saturday, March 11, 2017 10:30 a.m. ~ 12:30 p.m.

Where: All Saints Episcopal Church, 2150 Benton Drive, Redding, CA

What: Researching Your Novel: Don’t Let Them Get You

Writers Forum member Jennifer Levens has written both historical and contemporary novels. At our March 11 meeting, she speaks about research as it applies to historical novels for accuracy, and to contemporary novels for dates and accuracy of methodology. Levens explains how to avoid the problem of readers who write to the author about the slightest inaccuracies in a novel, or even worse, readers who put the book down unfinished and move on to another author. She will explain how to avoid this by using meticulous research to identify reliable primary and secondary sources. Jennifer Levens is a Master of Education who also holds a degree in English Literature. She is also an actress, director, musician, writer and teacher who has been writing most of her life, and thinks making people laugh is the highest form of therapy.

Writers Forum meets monthly on the second Saturday. The public is welcome to get acquainted with two free visits before joining. Annual membership dues are $25. For further details, visit www.reddingwritersforum.com or email writersforumprogramchair@gmail.com.