Work Readiness Event expands to Win River Event Center

People looking for jobs can get help with their job search skills at the biannual Work Readiness Event. This event is hosted by the Prosperity Initiative in partnership with the Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency, the SMART Center and United Way, and organizers are ready to serve more people than ever.

The Work Readiness Event is an opportunity for job seekers to get a jumpstart toward their career goals. Workshops will be held for resume building, interview practice, hair styling lessons and more. Clothing assistance and haircuts will also be provided for those in need. Local businesses and organizations will also be present and running booths. This function occurs one week prior to the SMART Center job fair and is an attempt to assist in job preparation for that occasion.

“Our goal with this event is to help job seekers in our community overcome their barriers to finding employment,” said Chris Ormsby, an event organizer and employment training worker for Shasta County Health and Human Services. “By providing tools, we strengthen our community one job at a time.”

This FREE event is open to the public and will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2017 at the Win River Event Center, 2100 Redding Rancheria Road, Redding.