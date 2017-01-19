World Famous Radio Zoo Show coming to Woody’s Brewery

The Chris Mike Zoo Show will be recording their LIVE entertainment show from 1:00-7:00 p.m., Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Woody’s Brewery in Redding. Grab a beer and some tots and listen to their LIVE taping of the hilarious Chris Mike Zoo Radio Show! Join the fun and be a part of the broadcast event.

The ChrisMike Zoo show has ruled the airwaves for more than 10 years in the Sacramento area. Now the Band is back together and entertaining audiences worldwide. Get the ChrisMikeZoo app and hear why the Zoo Show is known as the funniest show in radio history!

CHRIS MIKE & THE ZOO SHOW

With humble beginnings, starting each morning before the sun rose into the sky – in a little, vermin infested, old, rickety building, tucked away on Main Street in Woodland, California – Chris Collins, along with his partner, Mike Reynolds, created entertainment and radio magic. From this shoe-box of a studio, sitting atop a bank, next-door to the neighborhood watering hole, Collins and Reynolds molded a high-schooler, a local barfly, the over-night FM 102 jock, an auto part salesmen, and rounding out this motley crew – the only woman on the show – a voice talent from LA; into one of the most popular and dynamic morning radio shows to ever hit the Northern California air-waves.

The public was totally caught unaware as, Chris Collins, the Ringmaster of this band of Zoo critters, pulled crank bits and played pranks on their unsuspecting public. Much beloved bits like: Toss Your Boss and Burn Your Buns, became the bread and butter that had their audience eating out of their hands and craving for more. And Collins and Reynolds delivered them more; by bringing in star guests, like Richard Simmons, or musical legends, such as the Jackson Five – into the homes and lives of their avid listeners.

The Morning Zoo reigned supreme from 1983 until 1992. A host of characters came and went from the studios that started in Woodland and ended up near the fabled – Howe About Arden area of Sacramento. The characters, bits, guests and artists were interchangeable, but the mainstays: Chris Collins and Mike Reynolds stayed and became house-hold names and etched their names into Sacramento Radio history; where they have remained legends to this day.

But their story hasn’t ended; in 2010, Chris Collins and Mike Reynolds, reached out to founding members of the Zoo – Robbie Lipelt and Gary Moore; and also Killer Bee, who joined the madness in 1987; to reunite the Zoo. Helping to bring the reunion together was, Mark McGee, the Program Director of several Chico based radio stations, who lent his support and the studios for the newly formed Chris Mike Zoo show.

Recording began in January of 2010 and has continued to this very day. Through the help of technology, determination, grit, character and insanity – the Chris Mike Zoo show is being heard 24 hours a day, 7 days a week via the Internet or through our free cell phone Apps. The show is a worldwide based Entertainment entity. Our new numbers show a steady increase of the variety of countries, ethnic groups and races that are becoming loyal Chris Mike Zoo fans. Comedy is universal and laughter is the commodity we deal in.