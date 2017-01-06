Winter Weather Warning — Safety tips and sandbag locations provided for Shasta County residents

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services, would like to remind the public to be more cautious and aware, when driving and traveling on north state highways, roadways and mountain areas during severe storm warnings. We also encourage residents to be prepared for the upcoming storms.

The National Weather Service is predicting a significant storm to move into the Shasta County area. This storm is forecast to have heavy rains, which may reach up to 3 to 4 inches. The storm will also bring winds from 30 to 45 MPH, with gust up to 60 MPH. Due to recent rains the ground is saturated and with the predicted winds, downed trees and/or power lines could be prevalent during this storm.

Make sure to have food, water, medications, flashlights, and batteries at your residence before the storm hits. Residents are also encouraged to be prepared, to be without power for several days, should an outage occur. If a generator is used after a loss of power, remember to place it outside the home in a well-ventilated area due to carbon monoxide fumes. Have extra fuel for your generator in the event of extended power outage.

Residents are encouraged to limit travel during the storm due to the potential for dangerous conditions on the roadways. If traveling during severe storm warnings for rain, snow and ice, be prepared and do not be in a hurry. Check road conditions before traveling. Plan your trip/route and allow extra time for your trip, due to changing weather conditions. Let friends or family members know your route and estimated arrival time. If you must travel do not cross flooded roadways or small streams and watch for down power lines.

Also before traveling, check your vehicle and make sure it is in good working order. Check all fluid levels, battery and ignition systems, brakes, fuel and air filters, heater and defroster, lights, emergency flashers, windshield wipers and good winter tires. Keep your car fueled in case power is cut off at local stations.

The following items are good things to carry in your vehicle.

Chains

Tow strap or rope

Jumper cables

Shovel

Broom and window scraper

Bring along a cell phone and charger

GPS and road maps

Carry an emergency supply kit, which should contain; snack food, water, needed medication, flashlight, battery-powered radio, and extra batteries, proper clothing and shoes, matches, blankets and a first aid kit.

Also keep road salt or sand

Emergency flares and a fluorescent distress flag

If you should become stuck in the snow or mud, stay with your vehicle and call for help. Use the vehicles heater to stay warm, along with extra clothing and blankets.

Remember if you have an emergency during the storms call 911.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office and the Shasta County Department of Public Works along with the cities of Redding and Anderson in cooperation of CALFIRE, have several locations of sand throughout the county. The Sheriff’s Office would like to encourage citizens to use these locations if they are having any flooding problems, due to the recent weather events. The sand is available anytime to citizens who are encouraged to bring their own tools to load the sand. Some locations in the county have a limited amount of bags available for those who need them. However, citizens are highly encouraged to bring their own bags to these locations. Citizens in the City of Redding will need to bring their own bags to the two locations within the city. Bags can be purchased at most local hardware and landscaping type stores. The Palo Cedro and Jones Valley locations will have sand delivered today between 2:00 and 4:00 pm. (Jan 6th)



Palo Cedro – Palo Cedro Fire Station Co #32, 9418 Deschutes Road, Palo Cedro – pile located at the edge of the driveway at far west end of parking lot.

Bella Vista – Bella Vista Fire Station Co #33, 2202 Hwy 299E., Bella Vista – pile located at the west side of the fire station.

French Gulch – French Gulch Fire Station Co #59, 14363 Cline Gulch Road, French Gulch – pile located at east side driveway.

Cottonwood – Cottonwood Fire District #23, 3271 Brush Street, Cottonwood – pile located behind fire station on north/east side of Pine St.

Jones Valley – Jones Valley Fire District, 14680 Ravine Road, Jones Valley- pile located on the upper hill behind the fire hall.

Burney – Sheriff’s Office Substation, 20509 Shasta Street, Burney – pile located behind the station.

Shingletown – Shingletown Volunteer Fire Station #20, 32249 Hwy 44, Shingletown- pile located in the parking area of the station.

City of Redding – City of Redding Corporation Yard 20155 Viking Way, Redding, Ca.

City of Redding – Redding Fire Station #4 2605 South Bonnyview Rd Redding, Ca

City of Anderson- Barney Street at Marx Wy Anderson, Ca