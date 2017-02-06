Winter weather warning, evacuation shelter closed and sandbag locations in Shasta County

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services would like to remind the public to be more cautious and aware when driving and traveling on north state highways, roadways and mountain areas during severe storm warnings. We also encourage residents to be prepared for the upcoming storms.

Residents are encouraged to limit travel during the storm, due to the potential for dangerous conditions on the roadways. The public is discouraged from crossing roadways covered in water. If traveling during severe storm warnings for rain, snow and ice, be prepared and do not be in a hurry. Check road conditions before traveling. Plan your trip/route and allow extra time for your trip, due to changing weather conditions. Let friends or family members know your route and estimated arrival time. If you must travel, do not cross flooded roadways or small streams and watch for down power lines.

Also before traveling, check your vehicle and make sure it is in good working order. Check all fluid levels, battery and ignition systems, brakes, fuel and air filters, heater and defroster, lights, emergency flashers, windshield wipers, and to make sure you have good winter tires. Keep your car fueled in case power is cut off at local stations.

Remember if you have an emergency during the storms call 911.

The American Red Cross evacuation shelter opened earlier today at 1501 McConnel Ave in Shasta Lake City has closed. The water has receded and residents can access their homes.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office and the Shasta County Department of Public Works, along with the cities of Redding and Anderson, in cooperation of CALFIRE, have several locations of sand throughout the county. The Sheriff’s Office would like to encourage citizens to use these locations if they are having any flooding problems due to the recent weather events. The sand is available anytime to citizens, who are encouraged to bring their own tools to load the sand. Some locations in the county have a limited amount of bags available for those who need them. However, citizens are highly encouraged to bring their own bags to these locations. Citizens in the City of Redding will need to bring their own bags to the two locations within the city. Bags can be purchased at most local hardware and landscaping type stores.

Palo Cedro – Palo Cedro Fire Station Co #32, 9418 Deschutes Road, Palo Cedro – pile located at the edge of the driveway at far west end of parking lot.

Bella Vista – Bella Vista Fire Station Co #33, 2202 Hwy 299E., Bella Vista – pile located at the west side of the fire station.

French Gulch – French Gulch Fire Station Co #59, 14363 Cline Gulch Road, French Gulch – pile located at east side driveway.

Cottonwood – Cottonwood Fire District #23, 3271 Brush Street, Cottonwood – pile located behind fire station on northeast side of Pine St.

Jones Valley – Jones Valley Fire District, 14680 Ravine Road, Jones Valley- pile located on the upper hill behind the fire hall.

Mountain Gate – Mountain Gate Fire Station Co #41, 14508 Wonderland Blvd.

Burney – Sheriff’s Office Substation, 20509 Shasta Street, Burney – pile located behind the station.

Shingletown – Shingletown Volunteer Fire Station #20, 32249 Hwy 44, Shingletown- pile located in the parking area of the station.

City of Redding – City of Redding Corporation Yard, 20155 Viking Way, Redding, Ca.

City of Redding – Redding Fire Station #4, 2605 South Bonnyview Rd, Redding, Ca.

City of Anderson- Barney Street at Marx Way, Anderson, Ca.