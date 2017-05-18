Win River security notifies law enforcement of subject with handgun, deputies make two arrests for multiple charges

On Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 5:27 a.m., Win River security notified SHASCOM of a male subject walking in their parking lot with a handgun in his waistband. Deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office immediately responded. Prior to arriving, deputies were advised the armed male left Win River in a red Ford pick-up truck driving north bound on Hwy 273. Deputies located the truck and conducted a “High Risk” stop at the intersection of Hwy 273 and Girvan Road. Two male subjects were quickly detained without incident. The subjects were identified as Michael Heller, DOB- 07/11/92 and Adam Marshall, DOB- 12/31/87. Both subjects were found to be on Post Release Community Supervision for charges ranging from Receiving Stolen Property, Evading, to Escape.

Adam Marshall was in possession of a loaded .22 cal semiautomatic handgun. During their probation search of the truck, deputies located equipment to forge documents such as checks and credit cards. Narcotics and misc. credit cards/checks were also located. Both subjects were arrested on numerous charges to include weapon charges, narcotic and forgery type charges and probation holds.

This is an on-going investigation and no further information will be released at this time.