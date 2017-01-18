Win-River Resort & Casino opens new spa

Spa opens its doors inside Win-River Resort & Casino on February 1st

The Redding Rancheria will open the Win-River Retreat on Wednesday, February 1st and will be offering all the fabulous spa amenities under new management. Win-River Retreat will be managed by Win-River Resort & Casino and will create a new and relaxing environment inside the Win-River Hotel. The new venue is an exciting addition to creating a gaming and entertainment tourist destination in the Redding market.

“We are extremely excited to continue to offer a spa amenity at Win-River Resort & Casino with our own brand and we will continue to apply our guest service standards to this new endeavor. We pride ourselves in ensuring our patrons have the best time while visiting our resort. We will be offering an array of spa services and packages including massages, body treatments, facials, waxing, and nail care. We also have steam and sauna rooms within our spa facility”. –Kristine Taxara, Win-River Retreat Spa Manager

Our menu of services is available on our website http://www.winrivercasino.com/resort/spa/ Please feel free to take a tour, we’d love to show you our gorgeous location. Our phone number is 530-245-9494 if you have any questions or would like to schedule an appt.