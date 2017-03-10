Will the Bear Creek Watershed be sustainable?

By Carl Weidert

For the past 15 years, the Bear Creek Watershed Group (BCWG) has been a respected entity in the Shingletown Community. The active engagement of its members has resulted in many useful, grant supported projects. But, we are finding it difficult to continue our level of service to the community without extra support. We need members for our on-going activities i.e. scheduled instrument readings in the creek, educating the public about the watershed, and monitoring the water table in the Shingletown, Inwood, and Black Butte Road areas. The people doing this work are dwindling in numbers. We need new members and leaders to keep the water clean, fish in the streams, and wells pumping water. Your participation and leadership is need NOW!

Our next meeting will be 6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 6th at the Black Butte Elementary School Library. We will be discussing: “Well measurement, and why we do it”. A representative from the State Department of Water Resources will be the guest speaker. Come and learn what is happening in your community. Short reports are given of Bear Creek’s health, any changes or trends in water table depth, wildfire concerns, and educational activities accomplished by members of the BCWG. Do you have any ideas for projects you would like to see undertaken?

Bear Creek begins on Latour Butte and ends flowing into the Sacramento River near Parkville. Its watershed is between South Cow Creek to the north and Rock Creek to the south. Tributaries include Shingle Creek, Lack Creek, and Sheridan Creek. With support from the Western Shasta Resource Conservation District (WSRCD), a meeting of concerned residents was held in the fall of 2002. It was decided to form an official organization at this meeting.

Through meetings over the next year, the following mission statement was developed: “The Bear Creek Watershed Group is to gather and integrate existing information on the physical, cultural, and demographic variables which characterize the BCWG at present and in the past”. The goals are to inform interested individuals about human, aquatic, riparian, and terrestrial features of the watershed’s ecosystem, and assist in identifying areas in which additional data and information are needed. These goals were implemented through training and actions conducted with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDF&W). Members have conducted redd (salmon nest) surveys in lower parts of the creek to identify specific areas of salmon use. A prototype video weir has been established in the Parkville area to document the use of Bear Creek by salmon and steelhead. Aquatic insect specimens have been collected by volunteers in the monitoring program, proving the health of the stream and its watershed.

A state grant was awarded to the BCWG by CDF&W biologist Eda (Eggeman) Ebbe. Her support has been invaluable over the past several years. The grant was used to purchase equipment for placement in specific areas along Bear creek. This equipment measures hourly water temperature, dissolved oxygen in the water, pH, electrical conductivity, and turbidity (clarity of the water).

Once a month volunteers recover the information. It may be used to decide on restoration efforts for salmon and steelhead. One such trial could include rearing hatchery fry in in-stream cages and releasing them in the creek to increase numbers. New volunteers are needed to gather this data. “Sounder’s were purchased through a grant from the McConnell Foundation. These instruments lower a line down the inspection port of a well head cap. When the line intersects the water table of the well a buzzing sound is produced. This gives us the current depth of the water table.

The Bear Creek Watershed Group was formed because of commercial land development in the community. Large subdivisions were being built without addressing major questions involving water. Will the subdivisions impact the water available in the wells around them? Will water quality remain the same? When Shasta Forest Village was developed a state mandated water availability test was done by pumping three wells, 24 hours a day for seven days. Two weeks after this test was completed, homes to the west and downhill (Inwood area) had dry and/or muddy well water that lasted for several weeks.

When Mt. Lassen Woods was developed, water quality and quantity impacted homes along Emigrant Trail to the north. During our last drought, many wells east of Shingletown were re-drilled either because of muddy, or total loss of water.

In 2008, an off shoot of the watershed group formed “Keep Local Water Local”. A business venture to remove 230,000 gallons of water a day from the Hidden Meadows area was underway. The water removal was stopped due to community efforts.

BCWG needs volunteers to measure wells east of Shingletown for the water depth. This data will be used to question water availability for future sub-divisions and other proposals. Past developments used minimum data to explain the impact on the water supply in the area. Hopefully, this will no longer occur and developers will be required to prove present and future sustained water quality and quantity. Volunteers are needed to continue the ongoing water level measurements in the areas of Inwood and east of Shingletown.

Fuels contributing to wildfire exposure are another concern. One of the efforts by the BCWG was to participate in creating the Shingletown Fire Plan through a grant received from the WSRCD. The Group has strongly supported the Shingletown Fire Safe Council and its effort to build and maintain shaded fuel breaks and vegetation removal from around homes.

Today, the Shingletown Council is doing much of the work, but the early accomplishments were due to grants procured by the BCWG. Both groups need the ongoing efforts of volunteers. Education to maintain our healthy ecosystem is important. We accomplish this by staffing booths at community events like Shingletown Fun Days, The Coleman Hatchery Salmon Festival, Win River Earth Day, and others. We have furs, bones, nests, rocks fossils, and more on display. We demonstrate how a ‘’sounder” is used to measure the depth of the water table. Your help is needed to staff the booth at these events.

We are the last functioning watershed group in the area. We have received excellent recognition and awards for our work. We have received numerous grants to accomplish our work. Recently, we received an unsolicited grant for $1,500 from the Stewart foundation to be used on Bear Creek activities. Become a volunteer/member to help with current projects and develop new ones.

For questions call Chairman Carl Weidert. 474-4300