Whole Earth and Watershed Festival returns for its 11th Year

Saturday April 22, 2017—Redding City Hall and Sculpture Park—777 E. Cypress Ave.— 11am to 5pm

Healthy Living ~ Healthy Communities ~ Healthy Planet

The Whole Earth and Watershed Festival is an annual community-wide celebration of Earth Day with activities for all ages offering insightful information about healthy and sustainable living, renewable energy/energy saving options and products, natural resource conservation, re-purposing, local artists and music, community advocates, innovators and Fair Trade products and so much more.

This regional Festival will celebrate its 11th year this year on Saturday April 22, 2017 with over 130 Exhibitors and approx. 5,000 attendees expected. The Festival provides a unique platform for businesses, non-profits, educational organizations, and government/community agencies to showcase their efforts in 3 areas: promoting healthy living; building healthy communities; restoring a healthy planet.

The Festival description:

• Giveaways and information from the over 130 outstanding Exhibitors who encompass a wide range of topics, products, and services relating to healthy living, healthy communities and a healthy planet

• The Miracle Mile Stage features exceptional bands and musicians sponsored by Redding’s Miracle Mile Records including a nationally acclaimed HEADLINER ACT: The Brother’s Comatose

• The Community Stage features impressive performances by talented local students and musicians

• Whole Earth Children’s Zone filled with numerous hand’s-on activities for kids and their parents

• STEAM Tent: Showcasing several hand’s-on activities especially for teens and adults

• Exciting Innovation Tent offers special presentations on a variety of subjects throughout the day.

• Chance to win prizes all day long with the Whole Earth Walk About Passport

• Variety of artwork by local artists

• Delicious food from local restaurants and craft beer from local breweries

• Shasta Growers Farmer’s Market

• FREE Guarded Bike Corral and FREE RABA shuttle services between the downtown Terminal and City Hall

RABA and the Festival Organizers are once again sponsoring a Free Festival Shuttle on April 22nd between the downtown RABA Terminal and City Hall. It’s easy, quick and free and offers great parking!

For more information as well as Exhibitor and Sponsor forms, please visit the website: www.wholeearthandwatershedfestival.org Email us at: reddingwewf@gmail.com Facebook: Whole Earth and Watershed Festival