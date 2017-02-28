Whitmore Mountain Music Faire set for May 13—Seeking vendors, silent auction donations and sponsorships

Mark your calendars for the 42nd Annual Whitmore Mountain Music Faire on May 13, 2017. The event, sponsored by the Whitmore Volunteer Fire Company, Inc., will kick off at 9:00 a.m. with the parade lineup and registration for the motorcycle poker run. The parade, with the theme “Spirit of America”, will then begin at 10:00 a.m. There is no charge to enter and anyone can sign up the day of the event.

The craft show and sale begins right after the parade with the Old Kenneth String Band taking the stage at 11:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m. and Hill Street Band from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Patrons can also place bids on silent auction items, purchase spirits at the Beer Garden and play games provide for the whole family.

The Whitmore Community Center will serve a barbecued lunch at noon and visitors can buy bake sale items for dessert. The Community Center will also be serving dinner starting at 5:00 p.m.

The Whitmore Volunteer Fire Company is accepting applications for vendor booths for the Whitmore Mountain Music Faire on May 13, 2017. Vendor spaces are $35 ($25 for nonprofit). If interested, you can download an application from link vendor