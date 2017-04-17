Whitmore Mountain Music Fair reminder

On Saturday, May 13th the Whitmore Mountain Faire will kick off with a parade through the center of town at 10:00 p.m. The committee is looking for parade entries at no cost — with lineup on Whitmore Rd and Emerald Woods at 9:00 am. The committees are also seeking vendors for $35/ space, and $25 for a nonprofit; and $10 to enter your classic car, truck or bike in the Mike Wiley Memorial Car Show. To preregister for the Motorcycle Poker Run is $40 per couple and $35 for a single. The poker run and car show registration is at the Whitmore Community Center at 30555 Whitmore Road.