Last chance this weekend to see the highly review “The Trip to Bountiful”

“The Trip to Bountiful is a winner! Wonderful cast and creative set design even a character you will love to hate.”
-Valerie Holmboe Hardy
“Such a great time! Fabulous acting!”
-Debbie Brown Weikamp
“Tremendous performances by all…Sandy is a stand-out.”
-John Welsh
“Everything about this play is smooth, the sets and set changes, the acting, the directing, the technical lighting and sound.”
-Pam Carney
“The set is a delightful puzzle and the scene changes wove into the story…wonderful job transporting you to this other world…if you enjoy slice of life theater then this is definitely a trip worth taking.”
-Malorie Glavan
