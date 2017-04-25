Weather tries to put a damper on Palo Cedro Chamber Show & Shine—But the Show Must Go On!

On Monday, the Greater Palo Cedro Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the 17th Annual Show & Shine 2017 at the Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel parking lot in Palo Cedro. Even though the atmospheric conditions were not at best, enough die hard car enthusiasts were present to watch the 16 trophies distributed to the lucky classics sponsored by chamber business owners.

Best of Show sponsored by the Greater Palo Cedro Area Chamber of Commerce—Rick and Karen Alvord of Redding for their 1957 Chevy Bel Air

Most Original Truck sponsored by In and Out Beacon Gas—Robbie Carter of Reddin for his 1971 Chevy C-10

Most Nostalgic Car sponsored by Consignment Corner—Bois McDowell from Meridian Idaho for his 1958 Chevy Sedan Delivery

Best Custom Truck sponsored by Shasta Gas Propane—David Armstrong of Bella Vista for his GMC K-2500 Super Custom 4×4

Best Muscle Car sponsored by Hartline’s West Mex Salsa—Ron Carter of Redding for his 1968 Chevy Camaro SS

Best Restoration sponsored by Auto Smog—Tim York of Palo Cedro for his 1930 Buick Sedan

Best Stereo System sponsored by Audio Expert—Phil Clinger of Redding for his 2000 Lexus/AV

Best Wheels sponsored by Dearman Pump—Bill Wilkinson of Palo Cedro for his 1956 Ford pick-up

Craziest Car sponsored by The Best Little Sandwich Shop—Jason Anderson of Redding for this 1926 Ford-Model T

Best Convertible sponsored by Guthrie’s Medical Transcription—Ron Carter for his 1967 Ford Mustang GT Convertible

Best Coupe sponsored by Axner Excavating—Everett Robbins of Tumwater, Washington for his 1967 Chevy Camaro

Best Off Road 4×4 sponsored by Farmers Insurance—Scott Faris of Redding for his 1962 Willys Jeep

Best Mustang sponsored by Premier Oil Change— Gary Highgill of Cottonwood for his 1964 Ford Mustang

Pretty Penny sponsored by Tri Counties Bank—Jimmy Carter of The Dalles, Oregon for his 1963 Chevy Corvette

Best Custom sponsored by Napa Auto Parts-Palo Cedro—Tim York of Palo Cedro for his 1941 Buick Super Sport Coupe

Best Engine sponsored by Fritz’s Auto Repair —Ron Schiele of Palo Cedro for his 1923 Ford Model T

