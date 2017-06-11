Water bottling threat returns to McCloud

From W.A.T.E.R (We Advocate Through Environmental Review)

McCloud Service District Board Meeting

(click for agenda)

Monday, June 12, 6 pm at Scout Hall

405 E. Colombero St., McCloud

McCloud citizens, and indeed everyone concerned about the harmful effects of water bottling in Siskiyou County, should plan to attend! In 2009, concerned citizens won their six-year battle to stop Nestle’s sweetheart deal for taking McCloud’s water. Today, the water industry has returned for another attempt to exploit this community. Almost two years ago, a newly formed entity, the McCloud Artesian Spring Water Company (MASWC) came to town, proposing a small water bottling operation on the old mill site Nestle had sold to a group of investors. The company quickly signed a contract with the service district for an “artesian” facility, presented as having little environmental impact.

But after that, things changed.

MASWC’s proposal has now been revised in 3 significant ways;



The original “boutique” concept grew, requiring a larger factory than the mill site could hold. MASWC abandoned their agreement with the mill owners and are instead purchasing adjacent property.

The less wasteful plans to use glass jars gave way to plastic bottles, and

They now want to tanker truck water out of the area. While diminishing job creation, bulk export could also harm McCloud’s growing economy just when its recovery is gaining momentum. Perhaps the most alarming sign is that MASWC are not beverage folks, they are building folks. We need to know: are they really a front company, willing to say anything for a foot in the door? As soon as the contracts are signed and the infrastructure is built, nothing prevents MASWC from selling out to Nestle or Crystal Geyser. So far, every contract amendment favors the company, not the town.

This deal, and this project must only go forward in the sunshine of public review.



What are the real economic costs and benefits of MASWC’s contract with the service district? How can we know, unless we see the true long term plan which keeps changing? How many real jobs are there? Will this contract preclude a future microbrewery in town?

Payments the company makes to the service district could be a benefit, but also create potential conflicts of interest. How can the district impartially be the lead agency for the company’s EIR? Is that even possible? How do we make sure consultants they hire will do an objective review, with full citizen participation?