Wanted felon flees after deputy attempts to stop for speeding

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at about 5:30 p.m., a deputy with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office attempted an enforcement stop on a speeding motorist on the southbound Interstate 5 off ramp at Deschutes Road. The driver of the vehicle, Travis Malbeck 27 years old of Cottonwood, failed to yield and fled from the deputy southbound on Locust Road. Deputies pursued Malbeck from the City of Anderson into Cottonwood, reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour.

Malbeck terminated the pursuit by coming to a stop on Balls Ferry Road near Trefoil Road. Malbeck fled from the vehicle and ran easterly into foliage. Deputies used K-9 Thor to track Malbeck. Malbeck was located approximately two hundred yards away from his vehicle and was apprehended by Thor.

Upon further investigation, it was determined Malbeck was on felony probation for felony evading and had a felony warrant for his arrest.

Malbeck was transported to an area hospital for a medical clearance and later booked into the Shasta County Jail for 2800.2 VC – felony evading, a probation violation, and his outstanding felony warrant.