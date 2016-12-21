Volunteer Crisis Intervention Advocates Needed at One SAFE Place

One SAFE Place is recruiting community members who wish to become certified crisis intervention advocates for those who have experienced domestic violence and/or sexual assault.

“Ideal candidates will have a compassionate heart, the desire to support those in crisis, and a firm commitment to making their community a safer place for all,” says Anna Hutchinson, One SAFE Place Volunteer Coordinator.

Beginning on January 17, 2017, ADJU-106: Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Education and Training will take place at Shasta College on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:00-7:50PM.

This semester-long course is perfect for those who are interested in careers in education, social services, and public safety, and for those who wish to become crisis intervention advocates for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Upon completion of the course, participants are eligible to volunteer at One SAFE Place in a number of service areas, including direct advocacy and case management for victims of abuse. Regulated by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, this course also includes state certification for those approved to volunteer with One SAFE Place, as outlined in Penal Code Section 13835.10.

Enrollment in ADJU-106 is now open and should be completed through Shasta College Office of Admissions: http://www.shastacollege.edu/Admissions. Estimated cost of enrollment is $225 based on published Shasta College Fees and Refund Policy.

As a special incentive, those who complete this course may be eligible for a full refund of the course fees if they are subsequently accepted as a volunteer at One SAFE Place. For more details, and if you or someone you know is interested in participating in this course or becoming a volunteer to help One SAFE Place change lives, please call (530) 244-0118 x239 to speak with Anna Hutchinson or visit http://www.ospshasta.org.

About One SAFE Place

The mission of One SAFE Place is to provide intervention and safety to a community affected by domestic and sexual abuse, working toward our ultimate vision of a Shasta County free of domestic and sexual abuse for all. One SAFE Place offers prevention education, emergency shelter, and co-locates a variety of advocacy services through a multi-disciplinary team of partnering professionals, offering help for victims of all forms of family violence, child abuse, and elder abuse.