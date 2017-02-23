Viva Downtown and Wildcard Brewing Company present 5th Annual Hops and Shops

On Feb. 25, Hops and Shops is an annual festival that brings craft brewers and downtown Redding merchants together. Sponsored by Viva Downtown Redding and Wildcard Brewing Co. and event duration from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchase at both Wildcard (http://wildcardbrewingco.com/) locations for $35 in advance and $40 the day of the event.

Event registration will start at 1:30 p.m. and be held at two sites: the Atrium on the south end of Market Street Promenade; and Shasta County Arts Council at Old City Hall on Market Street.

Organizers say the goal of the festival is to highlight local businesses downtown by partnering them with craft breweries.

Experience downtown Redding like never before. Merchants welcome the community through their doors to explore what shopping local is all about. Sample regional craft beers from 15+ microbreweries; each of whom will be sampling ales inside downtown shops. Receive a walking map of participating locations, sampling glass and custom re-usable bag (to the first 200 people at registration).