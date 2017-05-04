District Attorney’s Office announces Virginia Anderson found guilty by jury

On Thursday, May 4, 2017, Virginia Lyn Anderson, 54, was found guilty by jury of Driving Under the Influence of Drugs Causing Bodily Injury to Hayley Marie Riggins. The defendant had admitted the special allegation of Personal Infliction of Great Bodily Injury – Causing Coma or Brain Injury just prior to the commencement of the trial.

The charges stem from an April 24, 2014 incident, wherein the defendant got behind the wheel of her vehicle after admittedly ingesting methamphetamine, marijuana, hydrocodone, and gabapentin. She exited the dirt lot on the southwest corner of the intersection of Placer and Buenaventura, and subsequently ran the red turn arrow, in an attempt to make a left turn onto Buenaventura. She turned directly into the path of oncoming motorcyclist, 27-year-old Hayley Marie Riggins, who entered the intersection while her traffic signal was green. The impact ejected Ms. Riggins from her motorcycle, throwing her to the pavement, where she sustained a skull fracture and a severe brain injury. A doctor who happened to be at the scene ran to her aid, and discovered that she was not breathing. He was able to remove her helmet and get Ms. Riggins breathing again. Upon arrival at the hospital, Ms. Riggins was determined to be in a coma, and despite life-saving surgical efforts, she was eventually declared to have suffered brain death. On April 30, 2014, Ms. Riggins was removed from life support and passed away as a result of her injuries. Following an investigation, the defendant was arrested at the scene for driving under the influence of drugs causing injury.

The defendant is scheduled to be sentenced on June 21, 2017, before the Honorable Judge Bradley Boeckman. The defendant is facing a maximum sentence of eight years in State Prison.

This case was investigated by the Redding Police Department, with assistance from the California Highway Patrol, and the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office, and prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Laura Smith from the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office.