Victim’s fight off suspect attempting to car-jack vehicle

On March 29, 2017, at about 2:50 p.m., a 19-year-old male victim contacted SHASCOM and reported that a subject attempted to car jack his vehicle in the 2300 block of Athens Avenue. The victim stated to officers that he had pulled into a parking lot and was confronted by a male subject whom he did not know. He was physically pulled from the vehicle and assaulted by the suspect. The suspect tried to take the vehicle and the victim and his passenger were able to get the suspect out of the vehicle. The victim and the suspect continued to fight with one another and the suspect ultimately fled south towards Cypress Avenue. The victim suffered contusions to his face and neck as a result of the attack.

Officers arrived in the area quickly and began a search for the suspect based on the description given by the victim. Justin Snow, 27 years of Redding, was contacted with a group of transients underneath the Cypress Street Bridge and matched the description given. Snow was ultimately identified as the suspect who had attacked the victim and tried to steal his vehicle.

This investigation is currently ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Redding Police Department at (530) 225-4200.