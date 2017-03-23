Victim of stolen truck takes pursuit and suspect taken down on dead end street

On March 22, 2017 at 6:45 p.m., a citizen contacted SHASCOM and advised that a subject had just stolen her husband’s 2007 Chevrolet 2500 truck from the playing field area of Shasta High School. The last report by the citizen was that her husband, Justin Ward, 38 years of Redding, was looking for the stolen vehicle in the family’s GMC Yukon SUV. Officers were dispatched to the area and could not locate the involved vehicles. SHASCOM began receiving multiple calls of what was being described as a road rage incident involving the Chevrolet truck and GMC Yukon. According to the calls being made by motorists, the Chevrolet truck was missing a rear tire and was being chased by the GMC Yukon northbound on Market Street from the downtown area.

The vehicles were reportedly seen in the area of Market Street and Lake Boulevard and then again in the area of Highway 299 and Interstate 5. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the involved vehicles. A short time later, a call was made by a resident on Sara Drive, which is located in unincorporated Redding, of a road rage incident and possible assault. Officers from the Redding Police Department responded and located Justin Ward as well as multiple people who lived on Sara Drive standing in the roadway. They had a female subject detained who was identified as Dallas Roush, 22 years of Redding.

It was reported that Roush drove to the dead end of Sara Drive and eventually exited the stolen vehicle when confronted by Ward and the people who resided there. She produced a knife and brandished it and refused to put the knife down. A resident of Sara Drive peppered sprayed Roush and she eventually dropped the knife. She complied until officers arrived and was taken into custody uninjured.

Roush was booked into the Shasta County Jail for motor vehicle theft, assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a weapon, and for an outstanding felony warrant from Tehama County.