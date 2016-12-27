Emmy award winning comedienne Vicki Lawrence is best known for her work on The Carol Burnett Show, Mama’s Family, and her gold record “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” and she takes the Cascade Theatre stage on January 21, 2017 at 7:30pm. Lawrence approaches everything with her characteristic sense of humor, reminding us all “Life is much too serious to be taken seriously!”

Vicki Lawrence is one of the most beloved television personalities of her generation. Plucked out of total obscurity as a high school senior, Vicki went on to become part of the now-legendary cast of the “Carol Burnett Show.” “I went to the Harvard School of Comedy in front of America,” says Ms. Lawrence of her Burnett Show training. In the seventh season, and hundreds of hilarious sketches later, at the ripe, old age of 24, Vicki created her most endearing character to date, Thelma Harper, or “Mama” as she is better known to her fans. After the Burnett Show, Vicki went on to star in “Mama’s Family,” which consistently topped the ratings for its entire six-year run of original shows. “Mama” has attained almost a cult status among her legions of loyal television viewers.

In 2001 following the unprecedented ratings for the “Carol Burnett Showstopper Special,” which delighted more than 50 million viewers, Ms. Lawrence decided that the time is right to take Mama out of the closet, dust off her sensible shoes and hit the road with her new touring production, Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two-Woman Show. Ms. Lawrence takes the stage first. “My show is not a retrospective,” she explains. It is a mixture of stand-up comedy, music and my observations about real life.”

Don't miss your chance to see her at the Cascade Theatre in her hilarious stage production: "Vicki Lawrence and Mama, A Two Woman Show."