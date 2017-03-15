Veterans Home of California in Redding is having one-day hiring event

The Veterans Home of California in Redding is having a one day HIRING EVENT on April 8, 2017. On this one day, prospective applicants can go through the complete state hiring process. They will be able to submit an application, complete a Qualifications Assessment and have it reviewed by the Exam Department from Sacramento. Interviews will be held on that same day. The event is specifically a recruitment for Certified Nursing Assistants and Food Service professionals but other classifications are welcome and will be instructed on how to complete the state hiring process.