US Army soldier from Barstow killed by Afghan soldier honored by Governor Brown

GOVERNOR AND FIRST LADY HONOR SGT. WILLIAM M. BAYS

SACRAMENTO – On behalf of all Californians, Governor Brown and First Lady Anne Gust Brown honor Sgt. William M. Bays, who bravely gave his life in service to our state and nation. The Governor and First Lady extend their deepest condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.

In memorial, Governor Brown ordered that flags be flown at half-staff over the State Capitol. Sgt. Bays’ family will receive a letter of condolence from the Governor.

Sgt. William M. Bays, 29, of Barstow, CA, died on June 10 in Peka Valley, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, from injuries sustained in an incident that is under investigation. He was assigned to Company D, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, KY. Sgt. Bays was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.