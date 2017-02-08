U.S. National Weather Service issue severe flood and wind weather alerts

Severe Weather Alerts Redding, CA

The Areal Flood Warning is in effect until Saturday, 9:15 am

The U.S. National Weather Service issued flood warnings in Shasta County, also in these counties:

Colusa County in central California; Yolo County in central California; Sutter County in central California; Solano County in central California; Plumas County in northern California; Alpine County in northern California; Placer County in central California; Lassen County in northern California; Amador County in northern California; Tuolumne County in northern California; Sacramento County in central California; Lake County in central California; Stanislaus County in central California; San Joaquin County in central California; El Dorado County in northern California; Calaveras County in northern California; Tehama County in northern California; Butte County in northern California; Glenn County in central California; Sierra County in northern California; Yuba County in central California; and

Nevada County in northern California

* Widespread flooding is already occurring across interior Northern California. Periods of heavy rain will continue this week and flooding will persist even after the rain subsides. Expect flooding threats to linger into Saturday. This warning is an

expansion in time and area from the previous warning.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto, Elk Grove, Roseville, Fairfield, Vacaville, Redding, Chico, Citrus Heights, Tracy, Folsom, Turlock, Davis, Rocklin, Woodland, Ceres, Paradise, Galt and Oakdale.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

From the U.S. National Weather Service, there is a Wind Advisory in effect from 2:00 p.m. until Thursday, 4:00 p.m.

A Wind Advisory means that wind gusts of 40 mph or greater are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for small cars and high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Wind advisory in these areas:

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County

Northern Sacramento Valley

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park

Including the cities of Shasta Dam, Burney, Redding, Red Bluff,

Alder Springs, Paradise, Chester, and Quincy

* This Afternoon Through Thursday Afternoon. Strongest Winds Expected Thursday Morning.

* Winds south 25 to 35 Mph with Gusts 45 To 55 Mph in the Valley and Foothills. Local Gusts 50 To 70 Mph Across Higher Terrain of the Northern Mountains and Southern Cascade Range.

* Possible downed trees and power outages along with difficult driving conditions, especially for high profile vehicles.

Interact with us via social media

www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento

www.twitter.com/nwssacramento