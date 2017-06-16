U.S. Forest Service firefighters mobilized to southwest fires

Nearly 600 California-based U.S. Forest Service wildland firefighters and support personnel have been mobilized to wildfires in Arizona and New Mexico. The personnel that are part of this mobilization come from all 18 national forests in California (Pacific Southwest Region).



Among the firefighting resources are 19 engines, 18 fire crews (20-person), including 3 hotshot crews, a helicopter and over 100 specialists such as dispatchers, safety officers, aviation managers and fire prevention patrols. The Shasta Lake Hotshot Crew and five of the specialists who were sent are from the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.



“We have the largest wildland fire response organization in the country,” said Jeanne Wade Evans, Deputy Regional Forester for the Pacific Southwest Region. “We’re prepared for our wildfire season in California and have the capacity to provide these national firefighting resources to the Forests and communities in the Southwest.”



California experienced one of the wettest winters on record and fire activity on national forest lands in the state has been minimal thus far. The U.S. Forest Service has about 5,000 firefighters in California for the 2017 season.



For interagency wildfire information nationwide, visit InciWeb at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/. For additional information on wildfires in the Southwest visit: http://www.wildlandfire.az.gov/ (Arizona) and https://nmfireinfo.com/ (New Mexico).