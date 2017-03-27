Flags half-staff for U.S. Army medical sergeant from San Luis Obispo

SACRAMENTO – On behalf of all Californians, Governor Brown and First Lady Anne Gust Brown honor Sgt. 1st Class Robert R. Boniface, who bravely gave his life in service to our state and nation. The Governor and First Lady extend their deepest condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.

In memorial, Governor Brown ordered that flags be flown at half-staff over the State Capitol. Sgt. 1st Class Boniface’s family will receive a letter of condolence from the Governor.

Sgt. 1st Class Robert R. Boniface, 34, of San Luis Obispo, CA, died on March 19 in Logar Province, Afghanistan, in a non-combat related incident that is under investigation. He was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group, Eglin Air Force Base, FL. Sgt. 1st Class Boniface was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.