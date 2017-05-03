Two suspects arrested in early morning vehicle burglary  

On May 3, 2017, at 4:55 a.m., officers received a phone call from a security officer regarding two men breaking into vehicles in front of All Star Sports Bar at 200 Hartnell Avenue. Officers arrived in the area quickly and located two males on bicycles to the rear of the old Raley’s on Hartnell Avenue carrying backpacks. The men were positively identified as Jaime Blauvelt, 38 years of age of Redding and Matthew Edwards, 31 years of age of Redding.

A subsequent search of their property led to evidence linking both men to the burglaries. Both men were communicating via walkie talkies and were wearing gloves. Both men provided statements incriminating themselves. Both suspects were booked into jail for auto burglary, criminal conspiracy, possession of burglary tools. Mr. Blauvelt was found in possession of methamphetamine and was charged with it as well.

Property taken from the vehicles was positively identified by two victims so far. The Redding Police Department would like to thank its citizens for reporting suspicious activity and helping us thwart crime in our community.