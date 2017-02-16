Two males involved in physical fight leaves one with stab wound

On February 16, 2017 at about 7:49 a.m. officers with the Redding Police Department responded to a report of a male being stabbed in the 2200 block of El Reno Lane. James Richard McCann Jr., 47 years of age of Redding, was found to have suffered a single non-life threatening stab wound to his left shoulder blade area. McCann said he was involved in an argument with a male only known to him by the possible first name of Kyle while at the location.

McCann said he and the suspect became involved in physical fight. Afterward, the suspect left briefly. McCann said the suspect then returned and stabbed him once with an unknown type of knife or other sharp instrument. The suspect was described as being; a white male adult, about 30 years of age, with brown or light blonde hair, “a scruffy looking beard,” wearing a blue raincoat, and khaki pants. The suspect was last seen leaving the area on foot. The California Highway Patrol Air Operations assisted with a search of the area along with a Redding Police K-9. However, the suspect wasn’t located.

McCann was taken to a local area hospital for treatment. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Redding Police Department at 530)225-4200.