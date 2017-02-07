Two males attempt to burglarize vehicle, then lead deputies on pursuit

On Monday February 6, 2017, at approximately 5:18 a.m., Shasta County Sheriff’s deputies, assigned to the City of Shasta Lake Division responded to the 17000 block of Ranchera Rd. on a report of a possible auto burglary in progress. It was reported an unknown male was observed inside the homeowner’s parked vehicle and when a homeowner confronted the male, the male fled the area in a silver Ford Mustang.

While checking the immediate area, deputies observed a silver Ford Mustang driving on Ranchera Rd. Deputies attempted to conduct an enforcement stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle failed to yield and led deputies on a pursuit south on Lake Blvd. With assistance from the Redding Police Department, a tack strip was deployed, which was later found to be successful by disabling one of the vehicles tires. The vehicle continued to the dead end portion of Midway Drive off Twin View Blvd. where the occupants were taken into custody without further incident.

The driver was identified as Joshua Robert Herd Gibson, 29 years of Redding, CA and the sole passenger as Luis Javier Ayala, 35 years old, who is listed as a transient out of Redding, CA.

Gibson was subsequently arrested for 2800.2 CVC-Felony evading and Ayala was found to have three active warrants for his arrest which included two felonies.

An additional case of vehicle tampering and vandalism will be later submitted to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office on Gibson and Ayala regarding the initial call from the Rancheria Rd.