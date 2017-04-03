Two juveniles arrested for armed robbery

On April 2, 2017 at approximately 3:00 AM, officers from the Redding Police Department arrested two juveniles for armed robbery.

During the early morning hours, officers contacted Doug Haroian, 66 years old from Redding, near the intersection of Westside Road and Railroad Avenue after he called 9-1-1 to report being robbed. He was approached by two suspects on foot that each brandished a handgun at him and demanded his money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money from the victim, the suspects fled the area on foot.

While searching the area of Westside Road and Prey Road, officers located two juveniles matching the description of the robbery suspects. When contacted by police, each juvenile was in possession of a replica handgun that was concealed in their clothing. They were also in possession of the victim’s property.

The juveniles’ names are not being released and both juveniles were arrested and booked into Shasta County Juvenile Hall for robbery.