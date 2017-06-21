Two California servicemen killed aboard USS Fitzgerald honored by Governor

Governor and First Lady Honor Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlos Victor Ganzon Sibayan and Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass

SACRAMENTO – On behalf of all Californians, Governor Brown and First Lady Anne Gust Brown honor Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlos Victor Ganzon Sibayan and Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, who bravely gave their lives in service to our state and nation. The Governor and First Lady extend their deepest condolences to their families and friends at this difficult time.

In memorial, Governor Brown ordered that flags be flown at half-staff over the State Capitol. The families of Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlos Victor Ganzon Sibayan and Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass will receive letters of condolence from the Governor.

***

The remains of Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlos Victor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, of Chula Vista, CA and Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, of San Diego, CA were recovered from the USS Fitzgerald on June 18, following its collision with a merchant vessel on June 17 off the coast of Yokosuka, Japan, which resulted in extensive damage and flooding. The incident is under investigation.