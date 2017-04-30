Trio rescued from overturned vessel on Sacramento River

On April 29, 2017, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an overturned vessel with three subject in the water on the Sacramento River main channel across from the Park Marina Boat Launch. River Guide Jason Cockrum and his two passengers, Eugene Nelson and Gregory Jacobs, were fishing the main river channel, between the Hwy 44 Bridge and the Cypress Street Bridge, in a drift boat. Cockrum was assisting one of the passengers when the current carried the drift boat towards the east bank and into a tree snag. Cockrum tried unsuccessfully to use his oars and a kicker motor to get out of danger. The current carried the drift boat into another tree snag that was partially in the water. The drift boat went sideways and the starboard (right) side of the boat went up onto the tree. Water rushed in the port (left) side. Cockrum, Nelson and Jacobs grabbed onto the tree as the drift boat flipped over and sunk. Cockrum, Nelson and Jacobs were able to climb and swim to shore. None of the men were wearing life jackets at the time of the accident. Cockrum, Nelson and Jacobs were picked up by another fisherman in the area and transported to the Park Marina Boat Ramp.

This event could have ended tragically. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the boating public on the Sacramento River to wear your life jacket while using this waterway. New tree snags and strainers have entered the river environment due to the high water releases from Keswick Dam during the floods. The river water flow is also still at a high CFS, 13,500 CFS.