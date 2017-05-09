Tri Counties Bank-Redding robbed at gun point, suspect later arrested

On Monday, May 8, 2017, at 4:51 P.M., Redding Police Officers responded to reports of a bank robbery at Tri Counties Bank, 1327 South Street in downtown Redding. Responding officers learned a male suspect entered the bank and demanded money while brandishing a handgun. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the bank.

Redding Police Officers and Investigators responded and conducted a search for the suspect. A suspicious male was located to the rear of R&R Quality Meats at 2159 East Street. Investigation revealed the male was in possession of money stolen during the robbery.

Gerald Wayne Cooksey, 54 years of Redding, was arrested and interviewed regarding the robbery. Cooksey confessed to the robbery and provided investigators with locations of the discarded gun and clothing that were used during the holdup. A replica firearm and clothing matching that worn by the robbery suspect were recovered.

Cooksey said he committed the robbery because he was tired of living on the streets. Cooksey has been arrested ten times in 2017.