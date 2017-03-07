Traveling north on I-5, female has road rage and shoots at another vehicle

On Monday, Mar. 6, 2017 at approximately 1:30 p.m., Roy Chapman reported on 911 that while travelling northbound on I-5, near Gilman Road, a female driving a white Ford F-150 with Washington State license plates, pointed a firearm out her driver’s side window and discharged the firearm, striking his vehicle. (Case#17-7615)

A B.O.L.O. was issued and the California Highway Patrol later located the suspect’s vehicle travelling northbound on I-5, near the central Mount Shasta exit, and stopped the vehicle, contacting the driver, Michelle Fuller. There was one other adult passenger inside Fuller’s vehicle along with three juveniles, ages two, nine, and twelve years old. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office responded to scene to conduct an investigation.

During the investigation, Fuller admitted to discharging her Glock 9mm pistol from her driver’s side window at Chapman, due to him pulling in front of her vehicle and slamming on his brakes. Fuller admitted to wanting to scare Chapman when she discharged her pistol. A Glock 9mm pistol was located in Fuller’s vehicle and an apparent bullet hole was located on Chapman’s vehicle.

Fuller was arrested for Assault with Deadly Weapon/Firearm and Child Endangerment and booked into the Shasta County Jail.