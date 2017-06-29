Transient becomes victim after soliciting money from male who attacks and robs him

On June 28, 2017, at about 3:30 p.m., SHASCOM received a call of a robbery that had occurred in the area of 54 Lake Boulevard. The victim, who is transient, was walking in the parking lot and approached the suspect vehicle asking for money. The driver of the vehicle got out his car and attacked the victim, knocking him to the ground. The beating continued and the suspect removed the victim’s wallet from his pocket and emptied the contents. The suspect also tried to pull the victim’s backpack off of his shoulder and dislocated the victim’s shoulder in the process. The victim reported he was missing property including his cellular phone. Witnesses intervened and one witness reported being threatened by one of the suspects. The suspects fled the scene in a Toyota Celica and a witness was able to provide a license plate number to SHASCOM.

The registered owner of the suspect vehicle had a listed address at the Pepper Tree Apartments located at 251 Hilltop Drive. Within minutes of the report to SHASCOM, officers located the suspect vehicle unoccupied in front of the registered owner’s listed address. With the assistance of the Neighborhood Police Unit and California Highway Patrol Air Operations, the apartment building was surrounded and one of the suspects, identified as Joseph Ryan, 19 years of Redding, surrendered without incident. The second suspect, a 17-year-old juvenile, voluntarily contacted officers in the complex and was detained. Both Ryan and the juvenile were identified by the victim as being responsible for the assault and subsequent robbery.

Officer Wes Townsley authored a search warrant for the residence as well as Ryan’s vehicle. The search resulted in the discovery of a sawed-off shotgun and two stolen handguns that had been hidden inside the residence. One handgun was stolen in an auto burglary and another from a residential burglary. Both thefts occurred in the City of Redding. The Redding Police are also investigating whether or not there are possible gang ties involving Ryan and the juvenile suspect.

Our investigation also revealed that Ryan came to Redding as a juvenile out of county placement from Solano County Juvenile Probation. After being placed in Open Line Group Homes as a juvenile, he was placed into extended foster care through AB 12. He currently receives benefits for the Transitional Housing Program through Krista Foster Homes in Redding which provides him his residence at the Pepper Tree Apartments. Krista Foster Homes has been contacted by the Redding Police Department and is looking into the matter as it relates to Ryan’s criminal activity and the benefits he receives.

Ryan is currently in custody at the Shasta County Jail and bail has been set at $50,000. The juvenile was booked into Shasta County Juvenile Hall.