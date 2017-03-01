Traffic stop by RPD Traffic Division sergeant nets gun, heroin

On Tuesday, February 28th at about 4:00 P.M. Sergeant Mark Montgomery of the Redding Police Department Traffic Division was conducting traffic enforcement in the area of Railroad Avenue and Buenaventura Boulevard. Sergeant Montgomery observed a vehicle driving erratically in that area and made a traffic stop on Kevin Wayne Smith 33 years of Redding. During the traffic stop it was discovered that Smith was in possession of a handgun, ammunition, 12.7 grams of heroin and 4.6 grams of methamphetamine for sales. Smith was found to be a convicted felon and is on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS).

Officers from the Neighborhood Police Unit were in the area and responded to assist Motor Sergeant Montgomery. The Neighborhood Police Unit assumed the investigation and booked Smith in the Shasta County Jail for possession of controlled substances for sale, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and being armed while selling controlled substances.