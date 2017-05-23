TODAY: Ride Redding streets with transportation officials

Bicycle riders are invited to join transportation officials from the City of Redding, Caltrans, Shasta County and the Shasta Regional Transportation Agency on a ride along City streets and discussion about recent or upcoming projects. The ride will take place on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

The ride will provide an excellent opportunity to ask questions, share your thoughts or just listen to information about bicycle transportation in the Redding area. The ride will be at a slow pace and last from 90 minutes to two hours. Riders are welcome to join at any point in the route for as long as they like.

The journey will begin and end at Enterprise Park on Victor Avenue, starting at 5:30 p.m. It will proceed north on Victor to Hartnell Avenue; west to Churn Creek Road; then return by way of Lawrence Road, Augustine Way and Middleton Lane. Please see attached itinerary.