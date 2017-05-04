Three teens force juvenile in bathroom while burglarize residence

On Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at 11:20 a.m.., deputies from the City of Shasta Lake were dispatched to 1940 Deer Creek Rd. for a possible burglary. Information was received that a juvenile was locked in a bathroom while three unknown suspects stole items from the residence.

Deputies arrived on scene and contacted the juvenile who will remain confidential at this time. The juvenile advised there was possibly three white males who forced entry into the residence and ordered him by force into a bathroom inside the residence. Several items were taken from the residence including firearms. Most of the property has been recovered but the firearms are still outstanding.

Based on information received during the investigation, deputies were able to locate Isaac Griffin Ingalls (17 yrs) and Tyler William Rogers (17 yrs) who were both arrested for home invasion robbery and kidnapping. Deputies are still looking for a third subject who is a person of interest in this case. The third subject has been identified as Austin Riley Norris (18 yrs). See photograph

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information in regards to Norris’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office at 530-245-6540.