Three subjects need rescuing after kayak overturns on Sacramento River

On Thursday, June 29, 2017, at 4:40 p.m., Shasta County Sheriff’s Boating Safety Deputies responded to a report of an overturned kayak on the Sacramento River near the Cypress Street Bridge. Three subjects had been riding in an 11’ kayak and all three were wearing life vests when their vessel overturned in swift water. Deputies arrived and assisted the three subjects out of the water to safety. The subjects were unfamiliar with their vessel and it was their first time on the Sacramento River. The river flows are higher than they have been in recent years and the water is cold. Deputies recommend all boaters and rafters use their life jackets at all times while on the water.