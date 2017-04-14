There’s a new sheriff’s K9 in town

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has a new K9 and three new K9 handlers hitting the

streets. Thanks to a generous donation from the Friends of Shasta County K9 Non-Profit Organization, K9 “Fritz”, the newest member of the team, will be filling the vacancy left when K9 Larus retired in 2015.

K9 “Fritz” is a 14-month-old German Shepherd and was named to honor Mrs. Julia Meyer and her family. Mrs. Meyer passed in 2014. She was a long time resident of Shasta County and a staunch supporter of Friends of Shasta County K9. K9 Fritz’s handler is Deputy Trever Gusaas who is assigned to the Patrol Operations Station.

K9 Fritz is also being sponsored by a local business, Treats Natural Pet Marketplace. They are generously providing the food and treats for K9 Fritz during his career with the Sheriff’s Office.

Joining Deputy Gusaas, as members of the K9 Team, are Deputy Timothy O’Hara and Deputy Cary Erickson. As a result of internal promotions, K9s who have not reached the age of retirement are reassigned to new handlers to continue their careers. K9 Hondo, will be working with Deputy O’Hara, they are assigned to the City of Shasta Lake Station. K9 Jax will continue his career at Patrol Operations, serving the citizens of the greater Shasta County area with Deputy Erickson.

All three teams completed a thorough training process through Zustan K-9 Services and graduated with certification on March 24, 2017. All Sheriff’s K9s are trained to detect the odor of controlled substances as well as protection of their handlers and fellow deputies. Currently the Sheriff’s Office has six K9 Teams serving the citizens of Shasta County, five in the valley and one assigned to our Burney Patrol Station.

The Sheriff’s Office thanks the dedicated members of the K9 Team, community, local businesses and the Friends of Shasta County K9 for the continued success and support of our law enforcement K9s.