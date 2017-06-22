Telehealth debuts at the Redding Veterans Home

The Veterans Home of California in Redding has begun bringing specialty health care to its home without patients having to leave the premises. A telemedicine system linking patients with doctors at a Martinez veterans’ hospital will launch this week, sparing residents bus rides that create discomfort and consume most of a day.

Officials at the Redding Veterans Home, which can house over 150 former service members and spouses, said the remote system is a great step in extending telemedicine to all eight Veterans Homes in the state.

The two-way camera and video conferencing system allow specialists to observe real-time conditions of veterans and order appropriate treatment for specific health conditions just like the veteran was sitting in the specialist’s office. A resident/patient sits in front of a camera and computer screen with a nurse by his or her side and converses with a provider in a manner similar to the popular Skype video messaging system.

Leaders at the Veterans Home, which has several practitioners on staff, are hoping to create a less stressful and time-consuming experience by linking patients with specialists by camera and computer, particularly for residents needing follow-up care.

Currently, patients are bused to the Martinez VA center, a nearly 3.5-hour one-way trip often bogged down by Bay Area congestion. After dealing with gridlock and waiting for other patients to be seen, a Redding-based client may require most of a day to fulfill even a 10-minute doctor’s appointment in Martinez.

It’s a substantial burden on veterans – who already don’t feel well to begin with – having to take a bus to Martinez, waiting for other veterans to conclude their services before they get served and come back.

“This is something where technology can make it easier and most effective, and it’s a wonderful service to our veterans,” says Gary Moore who is the Public Information Officer at the Redding Home. “It’s especially good for when you just need to talk to a doctor and the doctor wants to observe you. It’s quite good for follow-up visits, which a lot of doctor visits are.”

A full expansion plan is in the works according to Isa Baca, who coordinates the telemedicine program for the state Department of Veterans Affairs. Telemedicine service may be extended to other patients at homes in the southern part of the state.

