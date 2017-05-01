Teens’ biggest safety threat is sitting on the driveway

Half of all teens will be involved in a car crash before graduating from high school. Parental involvement doesn’t end when a child gets a license. Teen drivers who continue to practice with their parents increase their chances of avoiding a crash. This report from the Governors Highway Safety Association offers more information.

 May is Global Youth Traffic Safety Month

  • Global Youth Traffic Safety Month brings safety advocates together every May to focus on the prevention of vehicle crashes, the No. 1 cause of death for teens. It is a program of the National Organization for Youth Safety, in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, DriveItHome (an initiative of the National Safety Council) and other partners.

    Here are some statistics from NOYS:

    • 66% of teen passengers who die in a crash are not wearing a seat belt
    • 58% of teens involved in crashes are distracted
    • 25% of car crashes involved an underage drinking driver
    • 5% of teen deaths in crashes are pedestrians and 10% are bicyclists

    The goal is to empower young people to lead projects and programs across the country addressing the issue of teen motor vehicle crashes. The campaign gets under way each year during a high-risk time for young drivers: prom, graduation and summer driving.

    Visit noys.org to download and share the following resources for Global Youth Traffic Safety Month:

 Laws Aren’t Enough – But Household Rules Can Come Close

  • No state has laws strong enough to fully protect new teen drivers. Household rules about passengers, nighttime driving and cell phone use can fill gaps in state laws. A New Driver Deal outlines these rules. Learn more.

 Teens Crash Because They Are Inexperienced Drivers

  • Contrary to popular belief, teens crash most often because they are inexperienced. They struggle judging gaps in traffic, driving the right speed for conditions and turning safely, among other things. Learn more.

 
 

