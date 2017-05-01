Teens’ biggest safety threat is sitting on the driveway

Global Youth Traffic Safety Month brings safety advocates together every May to focus on the prevention of vehicle crashes, the No. 1 cause of death for teens. It is a program of the National Organization for Youth Safety, in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, DriveItHome (an initiative of the National Safety Council) and other partners.

Here are some statistics from NOYS:

66% of teen passengers who die in a crash are not wearing a seat belt

58% of teens involved in crashes are distracted

25% of car crashes involved an underage drinking driver

5% of teen deaths in crashes are pedestrians and 10% are bicyclists

The goal is to empower young people to lead projects and programs across the country addressing the issue of teen motor vehicle crashes. The campaign gets under way each year during a high-risk time for young drivers: prom, graduation and summer driving.

Visit noys.org to download and share the following resources for Global Youth Traffic Safety Month: