Tarzan the stage musical swings into the Cascade Theatre

Every spring the Cascade Theatre presents a well-loved and award winning musical. A title that is recognizable all over the world, Tarzan will delight audiences during its two week run in the lovingly restored performance hall, from Friday, March 31st through Sunday, April 9th, 2017. This year’s production is produced by Jana Pulcini-Leard, directed by Eilyne Davis, and choreographed by Jana Parker.

Based on Disney’s epic animated musical adventure and Edgar Rice Burrough’s Tarzan of the Apes, Tarzan features heart-pumping music by rock legend, Phil Collins, and a book by Tony Award-winning playwright, David Henry Hwang. High-flying excitement and hits, like the Academy Award winning “You’ll Be in My Heart,” as well as “Son of Man” and “Two Worlds,” make Tarzan an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Washed up on the shores of West Africa, an infant boy is taken in and raised by gorillas who name him Tarzan. Apart from striving for acceptance from his ape father, Tarzan’s life is mostly monkey business until a human expedition treks into his tribe’s territory, and he encounters creatures like himself for the first time. Tarzan struggles to navigate a jungle, thick with emotion, as he discovers his animal upbringing clashing with his human instincts.

Shows are 7:00pm March 31; 2:00pm and 7:00pm April 1; 2:00pm April 2; 7:00pm April 6 and 7; 2:00pm and 7:00pm April 8; and 2:00pm April 9.

Following each matinee performance, guests are invited to bring a camera on to the stage to take pictures with the cast.

Tickets are $12-$26 and are available at the Cascade Theatre Box Office at 1733 Market Street in Redding, by phone at (530) 243-8877 or directly through the Cascade Theatre website at www.cascadetheatre.org. The 2016-17 Cascade Theatre Performance Series is generously sponsored by US Bank.