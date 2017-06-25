Take the family to the Cascade this summer for FREE movies!

The Cascade Theatre will host the Kids’ Summer Movie Club for the second year. FREE and fun for all ages, the Cascade Theatre is happy to present a series of the best children’s films. Paired with games, prizes, information and resource fair, costumed characters and the chance to win tickets to other Cascade family events, this will be your little ones’ favorite time of the summer. Looking for something to do with the kids this summer? Come to the cool Cascade Theatre every Sunday in July and join us for all five free events. Doors & activities/games start at 1:00pm , movie starts at 2:00pm .

Sunday July 2, 2016: Minions – Minions Stuart, Kevin and Bob are recruited by Scarlet Overkill, a super-villain who, alongside her inventor husband Herb, hatches a plot to take over the world.

Sunday July 9, 2016: The Incredibles- A family of undercover superheroes, while trying to live the quiet suburban life, are forced into action to save the world.

Sunday July 16, 2016: James and the Giant Peach – An orphan, who lives with his two cruel aunts, befriends anthropomorphic bugs who live inside a giant peach, and they embark on a journey to New York City.

Sunday July 23, 2016: Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey- Three pets escape from a California ranch to find their owners in San Francisco.

Sunday July 30, 2016: Up- Seventy-eight year old Carl Fredricksen travels to Paradise Falls in his home equipped with balloons, inadvertently taking a young stowaway.

The Kids Summer Movie Club is generously supported by First 5 Shasta. Prizes generously donated from Rare Air Trampoline Park, Sugarplum Kids, Five Guys Burgers and Fries, All Fired Up, Mary’s Pizza Shack, Oasis Fun Center and Burrito Bandito. Plus, a free sample of Rita’s Italian Ice following the last 4 shows.



