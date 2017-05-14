Tai Chi classes to be offered at Center for Spiritual Living

Seated Tai Chi classes will begin on Wednesday May 17th at 10:30 a.m. at the Center for Spiritual Living, 1905 Hartnell in Redding. New students are asked to make a six class commitment to the program. A new reduced student package pricing are available for six classes at $60, a $12 savings.

Seated Tai Chi class is intended to be an ongoing class, learning short forms taken from Yang and Sun style Tai Chi. Much can be accomplished performing seated Tai Chi. For example, practicing mindful movement(see article below), facilitating the flow of qi through the body’s meridians, reducing stress, learning seated core stability while coordinating the arm and leg movements in a strong upright posture and improving the immune and other organ systems. This class can lead to more challenging standing forms or just be enjoyed as a weekly practice of mindful movement and meditation.

Complementary and Alternative Medicine suggests that people practice Tai Chi for a variety of health-related purposes, such as:

For benefits associated with low-impact, weight-bearing, aerobic exercise.

To improve physical condition, muscle strength, coordination, and flexibility.

To improve balance and decrease the risk for falls, especially in elderly people.

To ease pain and stiffness—for example, from osteoarthritis.

To improve sleep.

For overall wellness.

How Tai Chi Works

No matter what forms of Tai Chi practiced, if specific Tai Chi principles are incorporated into Tai Chi practice, the result will be better balance and reduced falls.

Movement control

Tai chi movements are slow, smooth and continuous, helping to strengthen internal muscles, like the deep stabilizers that support and strengthen the spine. Additionally, tai chi practitioners move against a gentle resistance to build full muscular strength. Slow and smooth movements calm the mind, helping to reduce falls resulting from sudden movements that lead to significant blood pressure drop, especially in elder people taking medication that can cause change of blood pressure.

Weight transference

Tai chi practitioners are mindful of transferring weight with each step, helping to improve mobility, coordination and balance. This, in addition to emphasis on upright and supple posture, further strengthens muscles.

Integration of mind and body

Tai chi is an internal art, which stresses the integration—and balance—of mind and body. Tai chi practitioners focus, calm their minds, and loosen and relax their joints and ligaments.