Suspicious couple in porch package thefts identified by citizens

On 12/21/2016, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office disseminated a News Release requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals. Following the press release, the Sheriff’s Office received information from citizens and other law enforcement officials, which revealed the identity of the male subject. The male is identified as Anthony David Aragon, 32 years old. During the course of the investigation, a portion of the property connected to both cases was recovered and/or returned to the victims.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the citizens who assisted in the identification of this individual. Aragon has not been contacted yet in regards to these investigations and the Sheriff’s Office is still actively seeking his current whereabouts. The Sheriff’s Office is also seeking to speak with the girlfriend of Aragon, identified as Shanae Renee Fouche, 20 years old.