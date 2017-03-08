Suspicious couple arrested after giving pursuit and crashing in stolen vehicle

On March 8, 2017 at about 1:05 a.m. officers from the Redding Police Department (RPD) responded to a report of suspicious subjects prowling in the area of the 2900 block of Brookside Dr. A resident in the area reported seeing what appeared to be a male and a female in their back yard with a flashlight.

Officer Rhoads later observed a vehicle that matched the suspect vehicle description in the area of Pit Road. The suspect vehicle also matched the description of a vehicle previously reported stolen on March 7, 2017. The vehicle immediately fled and a pursuit ensued.

The vehicle traveled to Happy Valley Road and continued southbound. The driver of the vehicle lost control of it and struck a tree in the area of Gas Point Road and Foster Road. The driver and passenger fled on foot, but were located shortly afterward in a nearby wooded area and arrested.

There were no other vehicles involved in the traffic collision. The vehicle was a 2004 Ford F-150 pick-up which had been reported stolen in the same general area of where this incident took place on the morning of March 7, 2017. The vehicle sustained major damage as a result of collision.

The driver, identified as 28 year old Dana Elizabeth Brooks of Redding, and the passenger, identified as 39 year old Jero Thayer Salva of Redding were both taken to a local area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Dana Brooks was arrested on four outstanding Shasta County Superior Court arrest warrants along with felony evading and possession of a stolen vehicle. One of Dana Brooks’ warrants was for a failure to appear on a previous stolen vehicle charge.

Jero Salva was arrested for resisting or obstructing a peace officer and possession of misappropriated property. Both were booked at the Shasta County Jail on the listed charges.